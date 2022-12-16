Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 162 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $220.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

