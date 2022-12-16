Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,401 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

