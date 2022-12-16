Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,929 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

