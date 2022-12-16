Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,703 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

