Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 39,146 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

