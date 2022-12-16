Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 931 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLVM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sylvamo by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sylvamo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sylvamo by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sylvamo Trading Down 5.5 %

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $57.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.