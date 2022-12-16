Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,438 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 47.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 380.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

