Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

