S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 79 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

