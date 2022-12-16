Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,662.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 306,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 298,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

SLB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

