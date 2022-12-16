Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SPG opened at $118.21 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.