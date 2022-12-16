Societe Generale Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $93.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

