Steven J. Heyer Sells 65,116 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $920.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $5,422,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

