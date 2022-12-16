Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

