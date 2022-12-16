Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $212,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ES opened at $84.13 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

