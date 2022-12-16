Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $218,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,576,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,754,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

ESAB stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

