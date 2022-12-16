Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $278,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

