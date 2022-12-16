Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

