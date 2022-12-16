Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stryker were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

