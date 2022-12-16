Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63,185 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 229.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 327,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after buying an additional 227,939 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $173.17 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

