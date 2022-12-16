Summit Global Investments Has $415,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,034 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo Trading Down 4.1 %

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.85 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.