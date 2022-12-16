Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 11,746 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

