Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,241.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,328,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,009,106 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,543,890,000 after purchasing an additional 334,283 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 69,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average of $254.33. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

