The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

