The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,112 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Kroger were worth $78,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

