The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 285.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 124.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

