The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $244.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.29. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

