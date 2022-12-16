Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $2,170,865.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $51.33 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

