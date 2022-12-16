Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $80,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 152.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $455.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

