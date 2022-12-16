Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $455.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $483.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.12. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

