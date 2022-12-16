Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UL opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

