Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Sells $1,784,217.72 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MTN opened at $256.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $335.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average of $231.46. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.29.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.