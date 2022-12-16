Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 362,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 246,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

