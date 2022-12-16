Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VV opened at $177.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

