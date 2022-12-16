Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV opened at $169.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $266.72.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,640 shares of company stock worth $30,729,823. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

