Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,093 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $609.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average of $291.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

