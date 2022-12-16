Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 90,751 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,751 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 24.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $414,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GFL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.24.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.