Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center Profile

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.