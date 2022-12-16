Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,797 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 133,105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

