Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFAC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

AFAC stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.