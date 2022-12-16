Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 32,538 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

