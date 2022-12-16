Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 34,646 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.