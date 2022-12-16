Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 45,643 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 498,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,220 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGII opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

