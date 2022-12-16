Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 527,115 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 964.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWP shares. TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PWP stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $809.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.80. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.