Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

NYSE RCUS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

