Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,166 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,467. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

