Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,211 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,041,000 after buying an additional 220,992 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

