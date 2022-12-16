Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

