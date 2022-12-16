Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,299,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,022,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 355,594 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

