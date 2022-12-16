Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,348 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $159.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

